Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National Book Awards ceremony will again be held online

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/25 02:48
This combination of photos shows eight of the ten nominees on the National Book Awards’ fiction longlist, top row from left, Anthony Doerr's “Cloud Cu...
This combination of photos shows cover art for the books competing for the National Book Award for young people's literature, top row from left, "Ambe...

This combination of photos shows eight of the ten nominees on the National Book Awards’ fiction longlist, top row from left, Anthony Doerr's “Cloud Cu...

This combination of photos shows cover art for the books competing for the National Book Award for young people's literature, top row from left, "Ambe...

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second straight year, the National Book Awards ceremony will be held online.

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards each fall, announced Friday that it had decided to make the Nov. 17 event virtual because of the pandemic. The foundation initially hoped to return to the awards' longtime venue, Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

“Although we were cautiously optimistic about the opportunity to gather, the National Book Foundation Board and staff have carefully considered the options for this year’s National Book Awards and closely monitored best health and safety practices associated with COVID-19,” David Steinberger, the foundation's board chair, said in a statement.

“The National Book Awards have always been a unique — and sizeable — event, with authors, publishers, and guests traveling from all over the country to attend. Given the current reality of the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s National Book Awards Ceremony will be a fully virtual event to best protect the health and safety of the book community.”

Last week, the foundation announced longlists of 10 for the five competitive categories: fiction, nonfiction, young people's literature, poetry and translation. Honorary awards are planned for author-playwright Karen Tei Yamashita and author-librarian Nancy Pearl.

Updated : 2021-09-25 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages