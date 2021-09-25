Alexa
Surging Cards add right-handers Flaherty, Hudson

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 02:22
CHICAGO (AP) — The surging St. Louis Cardinals activated right-handers Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson before Friday’s day-night doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

St. Louis is looking to extend its 12-game win streak as it closes in on an NL wild card.

Flaherty, out since Aug. 25 with a right shoulder strain, will start the second game against Zach Davies. The 25-year-old Flaherty is 9-2 with a 3.08 ERA.

Hudson was added as the 29th man for the doubleheader. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery almost a year ago.

The Cardinals’ win streak is the franchise's best since 1982. St. Louis entered Friday with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the second wild card.

The club record is 14 straight wins, set in 1935.

St. Louis left-hander J.A. Happ will face Justin Steele in Friday’s opener.

St. Louis unconditionally released right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon on Thursday.

The Cubs placed catcher Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left oblique strain and recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. Right-hander Jason Adam was promoted from Iowa to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-25 04:43 GMT+08:00

