Go route: Browns' Beckham to return Sunday against Bears

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared for takeoff.

The star Browns wide receiver made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“He's ready to go,” Stefanski said.

Beckham hasn't played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati, an injury that kept him out during the Browns' playoff run. He's been inactive for Cleveland's first two games.

The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut against the Bears (1-1).

Beckham gives Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a deep passing threat and he can help pick up the slack after receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a sprained knee.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is excited about Beckham's return.

“We all know what kind of talent he has and what he brings to the field,” Garrett. “He looked at me Monday and said, ‘It’s time’ and I started rubbing my hands together. The world needs to see this, man.”

The 28-year-old Beckham only said “we'll see” when he was asked Thursday if he'll play.

But Stefanski said he took every rep in practice the past three days. Stefanski did not say if Beckham will have a limited number of plays.

“Like with every player, I’m in constant communication with the player and their coach,” Stefanski said. "Those are things we talk about during the game, but he’s ready to go.”

Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a 2019 blockbuster trade from the New York Giants, had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before he got hurt.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins said Beckham's return will give the Browns (1-1) a major jolt.

“He brings more fire to the offense,” Higgins said. "Been missing Odell since last year and you guys know what he’s able to bring — electric, he’s explosive. He can do it whenever he gets the ball in his hands and that’s what we’re missing.

“Can’t wait to see him Sunday.”

