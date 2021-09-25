Alexa
Zhou secures 3rd figure skating Olympics men's spot for US

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 02:03
OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Vincent Zhou won the Nebelhorn Trophy men's competition Friday, which secured a third entry in the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition for the United States.

Nebelhorn Trophy is the final qualifying competition for the Olympics next February.

Zhou entered the free skate in first place after winning the short program. The 2019 world bronze medalist then won the free skate as well with a total score of 284.23 points, clearing the field by more than 40 points. His free skate to music from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” featured four quadruple jumps.

Earlier this year, the U.S. had clinched two spots for Beijing, helped by Nathan Chen winning the world championships.

The Americans can earn a third entry for the Olympics in the women's event on Saturday, with two-time national champion Alysa Liu favored to do so. The U.S. has two entries in the pairs competition and three entries in ice dance for the 2022 Games.

Updated : 2021-09-25 04:41 GMT+08:00

