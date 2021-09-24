Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

La Palma volcano eruptions force evacuation of 3 more towns

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/24 17:58
Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has entered a new explosive phase according to authorities

Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has entered a new explosive phase according to authorities

Residents of three towns on the Spanish island of La Palma have been ordered to leave their homes as volcanic eruptions continue.

Firefighters have also been forced to halt clean-up work.

Tenerife's fire service said in a tweet: "The volcano is in a newly explosive phase... Firefighters will not operate anymore today."

What is the latest?

Residents of the towns of Tajuva, Tacande de Abajo and part of Tacande de Arriba were given an evacuation order by local authorities on Friday afternoon.

They were told to gather on a nearby football field after initially receiving instructions to remain inside their homes.

Residents have been trying to avoid thick clouds of ash and other fragments in the air.

A decision was made to leave the area over concerns of explosions.

What is the extent of the damage from the volcano?

To date there have been no reported fatalities or serious injuries since the volcanic activity began.

Hundreds of homes have been incinerated in lava flows since the eruption on Saturday.

Airlines traveling to the island canceled flights because of the ash cloud which worsened during the course of Friday.

Binter, Canaryfly and Iberia would not be operating flights.

According to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) the ash cloud stretches more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into the sky.

kb/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Updated : 2021-09-25 04:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages
Chinese fashion brand JNBY recalls children's clothes with pedophilic and anti-Indian messages