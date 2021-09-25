Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Manu Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 00:45
Manu Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring Friday as a special adviser to basketball operations.

Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships. The Argentine was a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and averaged 13.3 points over 1,057 regular-season games from 2002 through 2018.

Ginobili — also a EuroLeague champion and Olympic gold medalist as a player — remains the Spurs’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392). San Antonio won 72% of the games in which he played, the best percentage in NBA history for any player with at least 1,000 games.

The Spurs announced Ginobili’s hiring as part of a flurry of moves Friday, including announcing three promotions on the coaching staff: Willis Hall becoming a player development assistant, Sean Sheldon now head video coordinator and Josh Brannon now assistant video coordinator.

Updated : 2021-09-25 03:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version