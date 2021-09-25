Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police search state buildings after suspicious person report

By Associated Press
2021/09/25 00:13
Police search state buildings after suspicious person report

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police were searching two state office buildings in Virginia’s capital Friday after receiving a report of a possible suspicious person, Capitol Police said in a tweet.

Police said they checked the Madison Building in downtown Richmond and no suspicious activity was found. Police are also checking the nearby Monroe Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Education.

In an email alert, Capitol police said there is not an active shooter at the Madison building, but they asked that people shelter in place. They said there was a call for an armed person that they are trying to verify.

Joe Macenka, a spokesman for Capitol Police, said there have been no reports of injury or gunfire and no confirmed sightings of an armed person.

He said Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University police were working their way through the 25-story Monroe Building, an effort that was going to take quite a while.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill into law earlier this year that largely bans firearms in state office buildings, with exceptions for law enforcement.

Updated : 2021-09-25 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version