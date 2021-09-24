Alexa
Saint Laurent becomes latest fashion house to go fur free

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 23:09
French luxury house Saint Laurent will go completely fur free in its collections from next year, its parent company Kering said Friday.

In a statement, Kering added that another of its houses, Italian menswear brand Brioni, will also stop using natural fur -- making the luxury giant that includes Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta completely fur free.

Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said that “going entirely fur free is just the right thing to do. We do it out of conviction, for the sake of ethics and modernity.”

Animal rights groups have long pushed for luxury houses to stop using fur. Many in Paris, such as Stella McCartney and Chanel, had already renounced it in recent years. Welcoming Friday's move, rights group Humane Society International said that it “puts pressure on the few remaining fashion brands that continue to sell fur to follow suit."

Paris Fashion Week begins Monday, and will be showing both digital and physical ready-to-wear collections in the French capital.

Updated : 2021-09-25 01:39 GMT+08:00

