American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|85
|68
|.556
|9
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Cleveland
|75
|77
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|68
|85
|.444
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|7
|Oakland
|82
|71
|.536
|9
|Los Angeles
|73
|80
|.477
|18
|Texas
|55
|98
|.359
|36
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.