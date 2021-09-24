Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _
Boston 88 65 .575 6
New York 86 67 .562 8
Toronto 85 68 .556 9
Baltimore 49 104 .320 45
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _
Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½
Detroit 74 78 .487 11½
Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½
Minnesota 68 85 .444 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 62 .595 _
Seattle 84 69 .549 7
Oakland 82 71 .536 9
Los Angeles 73 80 .477 18
Texas 55 98 .359 36

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-25 00:07 GMT+08:00

