Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23
Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-25 00:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version
Taiwan stimulus voucher site now has English version