Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|85
|68
|.556
|9
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Cleveland
|75
|77
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|68
|85
|.444
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|7
|Oakland
|82
|71
|.536
|9
|Los Angeles
|73
|80
|.477
|18
|Texas
|55
|98
|.359
|36
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|71
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|2
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|7½
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|16½
|Washington
|64
|89
|.418
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|St. Louis
|83
|69
|.546
|7½
|Cincinnati
|78
|75
|.510
|13
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|95
|.375
|33½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|99
|54
|.647
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|1
|San Diego
|77
|75
|.507
|21½
|Colorado
|71
|81
|.467
|27½
|Arizona
|49
|104
|.320
|50
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings
San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.