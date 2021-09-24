|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|1
|13
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|1
|13
|Man United
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|4
|13
|Brighton
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|4
|12
|Man City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|10
|Everton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|West Ham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|7
|8
|Brentford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|8
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Watford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|6
|Leicester
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|8
|6
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|9
|6
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|5
|Southampton
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|6
|4
|Wolverhampton
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Leeds
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|12
|3
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|13
|2
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9
|1
|Norwich
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|14
|0
___
Newcastle 1, Leeds 1
Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2
Burnley 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 0, Southampton 0
Norwich 1, Watford 3
Aston Villa 3, Everton 0
Brighton 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Man United 2
Tottenham 0, Chelsea 3
Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|6
|18
|Fulham
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|7
|16
|West Brom
|8
|4
|4
|0
|14
|7
|16
|Coventry
|8
|5
|1
|2
|9
|6
|16
|Stoke
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|10
|14
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|8
|13
|Huddersfield
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|11
|13
|QPR
|8
|3
|3
|2
|16
|12
|12
|Bristol City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|12
|Cardiff
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|9
|11
|Birmingham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|11
|Luton Town
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|14
|10
|Reading
|8
|3
|1
|4
|15
|18
|10
|Sheffield United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|12
|9
|Middlesbrough
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|10
|9
|Preston
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|9
|Millwall
|8
|1
|5
|2
|8
|10
|8
|Barnsley
|8
|1
|5
|2
|6
|9
|8
|Blackpool
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|12
|8
|Swansea
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|7
|Peterborough
|8
|2
|1
|5
|10
|17
|7
|Hull
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|12
|5
|Nottingham Forest
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|12
|4
|Derby
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|-2
___
Hull 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0
Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1
Derby 2, Stoke 1
Fulham 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Luton Town 3, Swansea 3
Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2
Millwall 1, Coventry 1
Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0
Preston 1, West Brom 1
QPR 1, Bristol City 2
Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|5
|16
|Sunderland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|7
|16
|Milton Keynes Dons
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|10
|15
|Plymouth
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|6
|15
|Wycombe
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|7
|14
|Rotherham
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|8
|13
|AFC Wimbledon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|15
|13
|12
|Bolton
|8
|3
|3
|2
|14
|12
|12
|Cheltenham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|12
|Burton Albion
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|8
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|8
|4
|0
|4
|8
|11
|12
|Portsmouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|6
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|5
|11
|Cambridge United
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|10
|11
|Oxford United
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|9
|11
|Morecambe
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|11
|10
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|11
|8
|Lincoln
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|8
|Gillingham
|8
|1
|4
|3
|8
|12
|7
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|15
|6
|Charlton
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|11
|5
|Crewe
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Shrewsbury
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|11
|5
|Doncaster
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|4
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4
Bolton 0, Rotherham 2
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0
Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0
Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1
Wycombe 2, Charlton 1
Gillingham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 1, Morecambe 3
Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|19
|Leyton Orient
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|7
|15
|Harrogate Town
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|11
|15
|Northampton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|7
|5
|14
|Exeter
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Hartlepool
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|6
|13
|Port Vale
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|6
|12
|Rochdale
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|10
|12
|Bradford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|9
|12
|Swindon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|12
|Tranmere
|8
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|11
|Crawley Town
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|12
|11
|Newport County
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|11
|11
|Carlisle
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|9
|10
|Barrow
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|10
|9
|Colchester
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|9
|Salford
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|8
|8
|Sutton United
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|8
|Walsall
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|11
|8
|Mansfield Town
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|14
|8
|Stevenage
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|13
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|13
|7
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|13
|7
|Oldham
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|14
|4
___
Northampton 1, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Barrow 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3
Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2
Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1
Exeter 2, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1
Newport County 2, Walsall 1
Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4
Tranmere 2, Salford 0
Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0
Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2
Barrow vs. Newport County,