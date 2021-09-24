Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 20:34
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel smoking figures smoke in the show workshop of Seiffen folk art in Seiffen, Wednesday, Sept.22, 2021. At the end of her chance...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front right, poses for a photo with a visitor at the weekly market in her former constituency in Marlow, Germany, Thu...
Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top candidate for the federal election, right, and German chanc...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)

Chancellor Angela Merkel smoking figures smoke in the show workshop of Seiffen folk art in Seiffen, Wednesday, Sept.22, 2021. At the end of her chance...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front right, poses for a photo with a visitor at the weekly market in her former constituency in Marlow, Germany, Thu...

Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top candidate for the federal election, right, and German chanc...

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany's staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.

Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.

Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.

Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Updated : 2021-09-24 22:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead