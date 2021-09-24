What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top candidate for the federal election, right, and German chanc... Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top candidate for the federal election, right, and German chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint campaign appearance in Stralsund, Germany, Tuesday Sept, 21, 2021. (Bernd Wustneck/dpa via AP)

Chancellor Angela Merkel smoking figures smoke in the show workshop of Seiffen folk art in Seiffen, Wednesday, Sept.22, 2021. At the end of her chance... Chancellor Angela Merkel smoking figures smoke in the show workshop of Seiffen folk art in Seiffen, Wednesday, Sept.22, 2021. At the end of her chancellorship, the politician is now also available as a smoked figure from the Erzgebirge and is proving to be a real bestseller at home and abroad. The outgoing chancellor comes in the typical posture with Merkel rhombus and optionally in a blazer in pink, turquoise or purple. The pilot series is already sold out, the next copies will be delivered in February 2022. The Merkel figure is to be the prelude to a series of celebrities that the Seiffen folk art wants to put on. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany's staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.

Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.

Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.

Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.

