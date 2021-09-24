Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Ryder Cup underway at Whistling Straits

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/24 20:19
Fans dress up during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Phot...
Planes do a flyover during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (A...

Fans dress up during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Phot...

Planes do a flyover during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (A...

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

___

7:10 a.m.

The Ryder Cup is underway on a chilly morning at Whistling Straits.

Engulfed by horseshoe-shaped stands with thousands of fans chanting “USA, USA” in 50-degree F (10-degree C) weather, Sergio Garcia led off the day's first foursomes match with a tee shot up against the lip of a bunker left of the fairway.

Garcia and Jon Rahm, each from Spain, were facing Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the day's first match. Thomas placed his opening tee shot in the middle of the fairway.

The next match off is between Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa of the United States and Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland of Europe.

The other matches pit Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele against Rory McIlory and Ian Poulter.

The U.S. is trying to recapture the cup after losing in Paris three years ago. Europe has won the Ryder Cup in nine of the last 12 meetings.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-24 22:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead