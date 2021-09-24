EU accuses Russia of involvement in 'Ghostwriter' cyberattacks

Some EU member states, including Germany, have previously accused Russia of cyberattacks Some EU member states, including Germany, have previously accused Russia of cyberattacks

The European Union on Friday threatened to take action against Russia over alleged complicity in a cyberattack campaign known as "Ghostwriter," which targeted a number of member states.

The 27-member bloc called on Moscow to "adhere to the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace," warning it would discuss the matter at upcoming meetings and "consider taking further steps."

Earlier this week, the German government said it had "reliable information" that recent cyberattacks could be attributed to actors in Russia, "specifically to the Russian military intelligence service GRU."

'Malicious' attacks

The "malicious" cyberattacks targeted several parliaments, officials, politicians, journalists and civil society, according to the EU.

The attacks were carried out by "accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data," the bloc said, describing them as a threat to security, democratic values and the "core functioning" of societies.

