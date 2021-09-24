Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

EU accuses Russia of involvement in 'Ghostwriter' cyberattacks

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/24 11:30
Some EU member states, including Germany, have previously accused Russia of cyberattacks

Some EU member states, including Germany, have previously accused Russia of cyberattacks

The European Union on Friday threatened to take action against Russia over alleged complicity in a cyberattack campaign known as "Ghostwriter," which targeted a number of member states.

The 27-member bloc called on Moscow to "adhere to the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace," warning it would discuss the matter at upcoming meetings and "consider taking further steps."

Earlier this week, the German government said it had "reliable information" that recent cyberattacks could be attributed to actors in Russia, "specifically to the Russian military intelligence service GRU."

'Malicious' attacks

The "malicious" cyberattacks targeted several parliaments, officials, politicians, journalists and civil society, according to the EU.

The attacks were carried out by "accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data," the bloc said, describing them as a threat to security, democratic values and the "core functioning" of societies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Updated : 2021-09-24 21:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead