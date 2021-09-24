Automotive Navigation Systems Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive navigation systems market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027.

An automotive navigation system is part of an automobile’s controls or a third-party add-on used for location and guidance while driving. The system typically uses a satellite navigation device to receive position data, which is then correlated to a position on a road, and then using 3D computer mapping, the user can calculate or determine the route they need to take from one point to another – along with other related information – including time-to-destination. Automotive navigation systems also have a backup database in case of loss of connectivity.

Initially automotive navigation systems helped only with directions, but recent advancement in technology and real-time data gathering, the system not only helps with directions but also with hotels, gas stations, route options, traffic highlights, and commute time. These systems can be connected and monitored via smartphones over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabling the user to use these devices for hands-free talking and messaging. Nowadays these systems are available with LCD screen hence user can use them for entertainment purpose too.

With the upcoming concept of “smart city” the automotive navigation systems are being implemented in public transport sector in order to ensure less accidents. The light and heavy commercial vehicles are also adopting this system. Availability of low cost substitutes such as smartphones and portable GPS devices is also hampering market growth. Non-availability of accurate data for a specific location/s and misleading direction is also one of the concerns but the industry will soon be overcoming it.

The Automotive navigation system basically works on two platforms which are windows computer embedded (Win CE) and android. The available systems are factory fitted IVS (pre-installed system), aftermarket IVS (installed later on), personal navigation devices (portable devices), smartphones. The database is updated on time-to-time by connecting it to computer or the company server. Segmentation region-wise: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Europe automotive navigation systems market leads the global market, followed by North America. The market in North America is expected to grow exponentially. Among other markets, Asia Pacific is projected to witness relatively fast growth due to projected increase in vehicle production volumes during the period.

Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Segmentation:

Global automotive navigation systems market segmentation by platform type:

Windows Computer embedded (Win CE)

Android

Global automotive navigation systems market segmentation by system type:

Factory fitted IVS

Aftermarket IVS

Personal navigation devices

Smartphones

Global automotive navigation systems market segmentation by vehicle type:

Entry-level passenger vehicle

Mid-premium passenger vehicle

Luxury passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Global automotive navigation systems market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corp.

Fujitsu Ten Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Continental AG

Denso Europe

Harman International Industries Inc.

Magellan navigation Inc.