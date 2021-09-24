Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Driven By Increasing Demand For Premium And Luxury Cars

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights on the global automotive night vision systems market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive night vision systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027.

Automotive night vision systems (ANVS) use thermographic camera, infrared light, head-up display, and other technologies and can reliably detect and alert drivers about objects, animals, people, etc., that may be beyond the range of the vehicle’s headlights and drivers’ vision during night driving and in poor weather conditions.

Due to limited functionality of earlier systems, drivers had to continually shift eye focus near and far, which made it difficult for them to drive their vehicles. The advent of automotive night vision systems has brought about a substantial change in the way we drive today. Safety and early warning is a primary factor driving adoption of ANVS and growth of the global automotive night vision systems market. Other factors fueling growth of the market include increasing demand for premium and luxury cars, implementation of stringent safety regulations by governments, advancements in the automotive industry, and increasing disposable income among consumers globally. However, the cost involved to develop technologies used in sensors, display units, thermal cameras, etc. acts as a major restraining factor for growth of the global automotive night vision systems market.

The two types of technologies used are Far Infrared (FIR) and Near Infrared (NIR). FIR detects radiations and NIR detects illuminations emitted by objects beyond the focal range. FIR is more preferred than NIR as it is capable of detecting objects etc. that are further away.

The global automotive night vision systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology, components, and region. Currently, the market in Europe leads in terms of revenue contribution to the global automotive night vision systems market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific markets respectively.

ANVS is currently available in premium cars only; however, it is expected to be available in mid-segment cars as well in the near future. Asia Pacific represents considerably high untapped demand and is a high potential region in terms of opportunities for players in the global market. Furthermore, major companies are adopting strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their customer base and expand geographical market footprint, and this is expected to further fuel growth of the global automotive night vision systems market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Segmentation:

Global automotive night vision systems market segmentation by technology:

Far Infrared (FIR)

Near Infrared (NIR)

Global automotive night vision systems market segmentation by components:

Night Vision Camera

Controlling Unit

Display Unit

Sensors

Other parts

Global automotive night vision systems market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players:

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental Automotive GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Melexis NV

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sirica Corporation