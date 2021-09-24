Bioburden Testing Market Driven By Rapid And Exponential Growth In The Medical Device Industries

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Bioburden Testing Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global bioburden testing market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027.
Bioburden is normally defined as the number of bacteria living on a surface such as that of medical instruments or equipment etc. that has not been sterilized. The term is most often used in the context of bioburden testing, which is also known as microbial limit testing, and is performed on pharmaceutical and medical products for quality control purposes. Products or components used in the pharmaceutical or medical field require control of microbial levels during processing and handling. Bioburden or microbial limit testing on these products proves that these requirements have been met. The US FDA sets the regulatory standards in the US for bioburden testing; whereas, ISO (International Organization for Standardization) maintains the global standards for regulations.
Rapid and exponential growth in the medical device industries has been accelerating the use of bioburden testing, and is a primary driver for growth of the global bioburden testing market. increasing food safety standards is another important factor driving growth of the global bioburden testing market. Rising investments by companies on R&D in lifesciences and increasing product recalls due to microbial contamination are other factors driving growth of the target market in the recent past.
Some major factors restraining growth of the global bioburden testing market include time-consuming approval processes for new drugs. High cost for bioburden testing is expected to act as a restrain to growth of markets in developing and underdeveloped countries. Lack of trained professionals to conduct testing in these countries is another major factor supporting this restraint.
The market in the US accounts for major revenue contribution to the bioburden testing market in North America, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is projected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing medical devices industry, robust investments in the healthcare sector, and rapidly increasing growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing number of government initiatives, and rising awareness about bioburden testing in various Asian countries.
Global Bioburden Testing Market Segmentation:
Segmentation on basis of test type:
Aerobic count
Anaerobic count
Fungi/mold count
Spores count
Segmentation on basis of product type:
Consumables
Culture media and reagents kits
Other consumables
Instruments
Automated microbial identification systems
Polymerase chain reaction (pcr)
Microscopes
Other instruments
Segmentation on basis of application:
Raw material testing
Medical devices testing
In-process testing
Sterilization validation testing
Equipment cleaning validation
Segmentation on basis of end user:
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Medical device manufacturers
Contract manufacturing organizations (cmos)
Manufacturers of food & beverage and agricultural products
Microbial testing laboratories
Segmentation on basis of Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To Get More Insights, Visit: https://marketresearch.biz/report/bioburden-testing-market/request-sample/
Key Players:
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
SGS S.A.
WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
North American Science Associates
ATS Labs, Inc.
Nelson Laboratories
Pacific Biolabs