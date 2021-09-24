Bioburden Testing Market Driven By Rapid And Exponential Growth In The Medical Device Industries

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Bioburden Testing Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global bioburden testing market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027.

Bioburden is normally defined as the number of bacteria living on a surface such as that of medical instruments or equipment etc. that has not been sterilized. The term is most often used in the context of bioburden testing, which is also known as microbial limit testing, and is performed on pharmaceutical and medical products for quality control purposes. Products or components used in the pharmaceutical or medical field require control of microbial levels during processing and handling. Bioburden or microbial limit testing on these products proves that these requirements have been met. The US FDA sets the regulatory standards in the US for bioburden testing; whereas, ISO (International Organization for Standardization) maintains the global standards for regulations.

Rapid and exponential growth in the medical device industries has been accelerating the use of bioburden testing, and is a primary driver for growth of the global bioburden testing market. increasing food safety standards is another important factor driving growth of the global bioburden testing market. Rising investments by companies on R&D in lifesciences and increasing product recalls due to microbial contamination are other factors driving growth of the target market in the recent past.

Some major factors restraining growth of the global bioburden testing market include time-consuming approval processes for new drugs. High cost for bioburden testing is expected to act as a restrain to growth of markets in developing and underdeveloped countries. Lack of trained professionals to conduct testing in these countries is another major factor supporting this restraint.

The market in the US accounts for major revenue contribution to the bioburden testing market in North America, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is projected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to various factors such as growing medical devices industry, robust investments in the healthcare sector, and rapidly increasing growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing number of government initiatives, and rising awareness about bioburden testing in various Asian countries.

Global Bioburden Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on basis of test type:

Aerobic count

Anaerobic count

Fungi/mold count

Spores count

Segmentation on basis of product type:

Consumables

Culture media and reagents kits

Other consumables

Instruments

Automated microbial identification systems

Polymerase chain reaction (pcr)

Microscopes

Other instruments

Segmentation on basis of application:

Raw material testing

Medical devices testing

In-process testing

Sterilization validation testing

Equipment cleaning validation

Segmentation on basis of end user:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Medical device manufacturers

Contract manufacturing organizations (cmos)

Manufacturers of food & beverage and agricultural products

Microbial testing laboratories

Segmentation on basis of Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SGS S.A.

WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

North American Science Associates

ATS Labs, Inc.

Nelson Laboratories

Pacific Biolabs