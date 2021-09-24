Cancer Vaccines Market Factor Fuel The Growth Is Increasing Incidence Of Cancer

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global cancer vaccines market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Cancer Vaccines Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2026.

Vaccines can be used in treatment of cancer as it can recognize protein that are present on particular cancer cells. Cancer vaccines provides numerous benefits as it can stop the growth of cancerous cells, prevents cancer relapse and destroy cancer cells that are left behind after other treatment. Many different types of vaccine are used for the treatment of cancer such as antigen vaccines which boost the immune systems instead of using whole tumor cells and can be targeted to specific cancer type. Vector based vaccines can be used to deliver more than one cancer antigen at a time.

Increasing incidence of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer globally is expected to fuel the growth of global cancer vaccines market over the forecast period. Continuous development by manufacturers for development of new vaccines is expected to boost the growth of global cancer vaccines market over the forecast period.

High cost and time incurred in development of cancer vaccine are factors restraining the growth of market over the forecast period.

However, technological advancements and innovations focusing on development of specific and effective cancer treatment is expected to create new opportunities for major players in the global cancer vaccines market over the forecast period.

North America market dominates the global cancer vaccines market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to the presence of dominant players in the market and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share contribution to the global cancer vaccines market, followed by markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years owing to increasing incidence of cancer in the region.

Global cancer vaccines market segmentation;

By treatment method:

Preventive cancer vaccines

Therapeutic cancer vaccines

By type:

Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Viral Vector and DNA Vaccines

Others

By application:

Cervical cancer

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Others

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Astrazeneca plc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Aduro BioTech Inc.

Prima BioMed

Pfizer Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Gritstone Oncology, Inc.

PaxVax Corporation