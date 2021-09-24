Cloud Computing Market In-depth Assessment, Crucial Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Projection by 2030

MarketResearch.biz in its upcoming report titled “Global Cloud Computing Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027″, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding cloud computing and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, and their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry, and region.

The global cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service, and region. Key players profiled in the global cloud computing market include CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Amazon.Com, IBM, Microsoft, SAP AG, Yahoo! Inc., Oracle, Flexiant, Citrix Systems, Inc., ENKI Consulting, Akamai Technologies, Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc.

Key players in the global cloud computing market are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations and agreements, and product launches to sustain in a highly competitive market.

North America leads the market in terms of cloud computing followed by China, and is expected to register high growth rates over the next five years.

Cloud computing is a form of Internet-based computing that enables shared computer processing resources and data to computers and other devices on demand. This model enables ubiquitous, on-demand access to shared pool of configurable computing resources such as computer networks, servers, storage, applications, and services, which can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort. Basically, cloud computing allows users and enterprises with various capabilities to store and process data on either a privately-owned cloud, or on a third-party server in order to make data accessing mechanisms increasingly easy and more reliable. Cloud computing relies on sharing of resources to achieve coherence and economy of scale, similar to a utility such as an electricity grid over an electricity network.

Some trends in the global cloud computing market include increasing applications of cloud computing solutions and new entrants in countries in emerging regions. Hybrid cloud is a more preferred enterprise strategy, while adoption of private cloud has been reducing. Surveys show that hybrid cloud continues to remain the preferred enterprise strategy, but public cloud adoption is increasing and private cloud adoption has been flat, with fewer companies prioritizing on building a private cloud.

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, By Deployment:

Private Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, By Service:

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, By Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa