Cocoa Market Growth Driven By Increasing Demand For Origin-Specific Cocoa

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming market report titled, “Global Cocoa Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding cocoa and its products and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, and their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The cocoa market report has been segmented on the basis of source type, application, process, product type, and region.

Cocoa is cultivated primarily in countries located in around the equatorial belt and rainforests owing to favorable climatic conditions. Cocoa is obtained from the fatty bean of the Theobroma tree. Cocoa beans are dried and fermented before being processed to extract butter, oil, powder, and liquor along with other residual solids. Cocoa is extracted from three common plants including forastero, criollo, and trinitario. Forastero is the most sold type of plant owing to best quality of chocolate. Cocoa is categorized into natural cocoa and Dutch cocoa. Natural cocoa is natural powder from roasted cocoa beans, and is acidic and bitter with a very strong and concentrated chocolate flavor. Dutch process cocoa powder is treated with an alkalizing agent to modify its color and give it a milder taste compared to natural cocoa. It forms the basis for much of modern chocolate, and is mostly used in ice creams, hot cocoa, and for baking. Demand for cocoa, in all forms, has been increasing significantly since the last few years.

Revenue contribution from the Western Europe cocoa market to the global cocoa market is likely to remain comparatively high, and is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period. North America will also be a lucrative region for sales of cocoa products, accounting for over X.X % of global revenues throughout the projection period. In terms of CAGR, the Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR, with North America in second place. By the end of 2027, conventional cocoa products derived from Dutch processing techniques will dominate other segments to the global market.

Cocoa powder segment is anticipated to witness a slight drop in market value share and cocoa liquor is expected to be the most attractive sub-segment in the global cocoa market over the forecast period.

Drivers:

Some major factors driving growth of the global cocoa markets include increasing demand for origin-specific cocoa, widening scope for cocoa powder applications, consistently rising demand for chocolates, rising preference for dark chocolate, and increasing application in pharmaceutical industry.

Restraints:

Some factor hampering market growth include fluctuating cocoa prices and political instability in cocoa producing countries, adverse weather conditions, aging workforce engaged in cocoa production, declining soil fertility levels, lack of investment in cocoa plantations, and population shifting away from farms towards urban areas. Another factor includes increasing prices for cocoa products and chocolates in particular.

Market trends:

Major trends in the global cocoa market are growing consumer preference for chocolate syrups, rising demand for dark chocolates, and increasing popularity of Fairtrade-certified cocoa products among others.

Global Cocoa market segmentation:

By source type:

Conventional

Organic

By application:

Bakery Items

Beverages

Confectionary

Cosmetics

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals.

By process:

Dutch

Natural

By product type:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Barry Callebaut Group

Mars Incorporated

Cargill Inc.

Carlyle Cocoa Co, Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Blommer Chocolate Company

Cocoa Processing Company

Newtown Foods USA

Puratos Group SA

The Hershey Company