Contraceptives Market Key Factor Is Increasing Development Of Effective Female Contraceptive Drugs And Devices

Contraception entails artificial or deliberate techniques to prevent pregnancy as a consequence of sexual intercourse, by interfering with normal process of ovulation, fertilization, and implantation using barriers, drugs, medical devices or surgical techniques. Types of contraceptives such as condoms are also used to prevent potential exposure to infection or sexually transmitted diseases. Contraception methods can be temporary and permanent and are available to men and women. Permanent methods include male sterilization (vasectomy), and female sterilization including tubal occlusion or hysteroscopic sterilization. Temporary methods can be hormonal and non-hormonal. Non-hormonal methods include condoms, diaphragms, withdrawal methods, sponges, cervical caps, and non-hormonal IUDs. Condoms, diaphragms, sponges, and cervical caps are also referred to as barrier contraception methods. Hormonal methods include oral contraceptive pills, contraceptive transdermal patches, vaginal rings, hormonal IUDs, and vaginal implants. Hormonal methods are available only for women. Currently, male hormonal contraceptives are being actively researched.

Contraceptive pills contain synthetic sex hormones, estrogen or progestin or a combination of both, which prevent ovulation in females. Available contraceptive devices include coils, loops, triangles, and Ts, and are made of plastic or metal, which prevent fertilized ovum from implanting in the uterus.

Development of products such as self-administrative contraceptive injections, vaginal rings, non-surgical permanent contraception devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, etc., are trending in the global contraceptives market.

Major drivers of growth of the global contraceptives market are rising public awareness in making right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health and family planning, increasing cost of living, technological advancements, increasing development of effective female contraceptive drugs and devices, increasing government and NGO initiatives to promote contraceptives, and rising global prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STI). In low income countries, rise in adoption of permanent contraceptive practices instead of crucial family planning is trending. However, side effects associated with temporary or permanent contraception and rising prevalence of infertility rates are restraining growth of the market.

Adoption of contraceptives is highest in countries in North America. These include pills, male condoms, IUDs, injectables, implants, and other modern barrier methods. Asia Pacific is expected to be the market with the highest revenue generation potential among other regions in the global contraceptive market over the forecast period. In low-income regions such as Africa, approved self-injection contraceptives have been introduced and revenue from sales of these types of products is expected to be significantly high.

Global contraceptives market is segmented and sub-segmented as follows:

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by product type:

Drugs

Contraceptive pills/ Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs)

Male contraceptive pills

Female contraceptive pills

Topical contraceptives

Contraceptive injectable

Others (contraceptive gels, jellies, and creams)

Medical devices

Male contraceptive devices (Condoms)

Female contraceptive devices

Female Condoms

Intrauterine Devices

Hormonal IUCD

Copper IUCD

Contraceptive Sponges

Contraceptive Diaphragms

Contraceptive Patches

Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices

Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by end user:

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Bayer HealthCare AG

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Medicines360

Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actavis Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Groups plc

Pfizer Inc.