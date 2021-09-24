Contactless Smart Card Market Primary Factors Driving Growth Is Increasing Incidence of Forgery And Duplication of Identity

MarketResearch.biz, in its upcoming report titled, “Global Contactless Smart Card Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”, offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global contactless smart card market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global contactless smart card market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global contactless smart card market is segmented on basis of type, application, and region.

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards made of plastic, which can be embedded with microchip or integrated circuits and then process and store data. Smart cards are used for individual authentication and identification, payments, as a transit ticket, and for authorized access within secured premises. Types of smart cards are contact-based smart cards and contactless smart cards. Contactless smart cards function on radio frequency technology for communication between smart cards and smart card reader, while contact-based smart cards need to come in contact with the card reader to function.

Primary factors driving growth of the global contactless smart card market are increasing incidence of forgery and duplication of identity owing to technological advancements in the recent past. In addition, these cards are PIN protected and difficult to decode due to which, they can be used for contactless payments. Increasing adoption in sectors such as BSFI, retail, transportation, hospitality, and government is further boosting demand for contactless smart cards. In addition, governments in several developed countries are making this technology mandatory for passport and drivers licenses. Moreover, use of contactless smart cards for transit application to provide convenient payment option is expected to further fuel growth of the global contactless smart card market.

Factors restraining growth of the global contactless smart card market are that they can still be tampered with or stolen, and these lack user mobility (i.e. they can be used only if a smart card reader is available). Privacy concerns related to financial credentials on metal strip and failure rate of contactless smart card is high as they are made of plastic and micro-chips, which is major challenge in the global contactless smart card market currently.

Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue generation and is expected to further witness significant growth during the forecast period. Demand for contactless smart cards is relatively high in the market in Asia Pacific because of increasing fraud and identity duplication cases in countries in the region. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for contactless smart card over the forecast period.

Global Contactless Smart Card Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Proximity Cards

CPU/MPU cards

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Government and corporate IDs

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Defense

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Paragon ID

Gemalto NV

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

IDEMIA Identity & Security

Oberthur Technologies

Watchdata Technologies Ltd.

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

CardLogix Corporation

DataCard Corporation

Infineon Technologies