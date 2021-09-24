Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Major Factors For Driving Growth Is Rising Incidence And Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Peripheral Vascular Devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Peripheral vascular devices are devices used to treat peripheral artery diseases (PAD). Peripheral artery disease is caused by the narrowing of arteries present on top of the heart and brain. Peripheral artery disease is characterized by plaque building up in the arteries which obstructs the blood flow to the organs and when left untreated can lead to gangrene, stroke and amputation of limbs. Patients suffering from PAD have high risk of having a heart attack. To treat the blocked arteries angioplasty procedures are performed in which peripheral vascular devices are placed in the arteries after the vascular surgery or angioplasty in order to prevent the artery from closing again which helps to maintain blood flow by providing structural support to the artery.

Rising incidence and prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) across the globe is the primary driver for growth of the global peripheral vascular devices market. Changing lifestyles, diabetes, smoking and rise in population of people above 50 years of age are major factors for driving growth of the global peripheral vascular device market.

However, high price of peripheral devices is a primary restraint for growth of the peripheral vascular devices market. Moreover, low awareness among general population about PAD is also a major restraint for growth of the peripheral vascular devices market.

Introduction of new technology based devices for treatment of PAD and untapped growth potential in emerging markets such as India and China is expected to boost the global peripheral vascular devices market.

Among the geographies, North America is the leading market in terms of revenue for peripheral vascular devices owing to high awareness among general population about peripheral artery disease(PAD). Europe holds second largest market share in terms of revenue, due to high number of stenting procedures performed and adoption in technology based peripheral vascular devices. Increasing awareness among general population and growth of experts treating PAD are key factor for growth of Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segmentation:

Global peripheral vascular devices market segmentation by product type:

Balloon expanding stent (Device)

Self-Expanding stent (Device)

Drug eluting stent (Device)

Bare metal stent (Device)

Global peripheral vascular devices market segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Specialty clinics

Global peripheral vascular devices market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Angioscore Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Jude Medical

Teleflex Medical

Volcano Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group Inc.

Cordis Corporation

Covidien