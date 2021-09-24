Pharmacy Information System Market Key Driver For Growth Is Increasing Number of Venture Capital Investments Into Pharmacy Management Systems

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Pharmacy Information System Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global pharmacy information system market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global pharmacy information system market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global pharmacy information system market report has been segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment, end-user, and region.

Pharmacy information systems (PIS) are computer systems that are used by pharmacy departments in hospitals. These systems are complex in nature and are specifically designed to meet each and every need of the pharmacy department. Moreover, through the use of pharmacy information systems, pharmacists can supervise and monitor medication used in the hospital. Furthermore, tasks such as inventory management, pricing, billing, and medication administration can be done with the help of pharmacy information systems (PIS).

Increasing number of venture capital investments into pharmacy management systems is a key driver for growth of global pharmacy information system market. Government funding, technological advancements and increase in adoption of automation technologies are also major drivers for growth of global pharmacy information system market.

However, high cost of implementation is a primary restraining factor for the growth of global pharmacy information system market. Limited number of end users, lack of proper qualified personnel for operating pharmacy information systems and problems caused due to hardware failures are all major restraints for growth of the global pharmacy information system market.

Increase in cloud based computing and excessive R&D by major players in emerging economies will provide opportunity for growth of the global information system market.

North America held the largest share of the global pharmacy information systems market, owing to increase in adoption of pharmacy information systems by end users and growth of cloud based computing. Europe held the second largest market share of the global pharmacy information systems market followed by Asia Pacific.

Global Pharmacy Information System Market Segmentation:

Global pharmacy information system market segmentation by type:

Inpatient pharmacy information system

Outpatient pharmacy information system

Global pharmacy information system market segmentation by component:

Pharmacy information systems for Services

Pharmacy information systems for Software

Pharmacy information systems Hardware

Global pharmacy information system market segmentation by deployment:

Web-Based pharmacy information systems

On-Premise pharmacy information systems

Cloud-Based pharmacy information systems

Global pharmacy information system market segmentation by end user:

Pharmacy information system for Hospitals

Pharmacy information system for Office-Based Physicians

Pharmacy information system for Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Global pharmacy information system market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Carestream Health

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Parata Systems

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog