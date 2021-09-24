Polymer Concrete Market Key Factor Is Rapid Rise In Infrastructural Activities Over The Globe

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth market insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Polymer Concrete Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers valuable insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global polymer concrete market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global polymer concrete market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, binding agent, application, end-use, and region.

Polymer concrete is a compound, which uses synthetic organic polymer as binding agent. Cement has been completely replaced by synthetic resin concrete, which in later mixed with hardening agents, sand, gravel or quartz powder. Properties such as high impact strength, high compressive strength, fast curing, abrasion, high resistance to chemical attack and low permeability are exhibited by the chemical present. Polymer concrete materials can be broadly classified into Polymer Portland Cement Concrete (PPCC), Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), and Sulphur-Impregnated Concrete. The primary method of producing polymer concrete is by reduction of volume of voids in aggregates which would lower the quantity of polymer required for binding these aggregates. Binding is achieved by properly grading the aggregate in order to maintain less voids and maximum density in the concrete. The properties of polymer concrete are highly dependent on the type, amount, and the properties of polymers in the concrete being used.

Superior characteristics displayed by polymer concrete acts as a primary driver for growth for the global polymer concrete market. Moreover, rapid rise in infrastructural activities all over the globe and high demand for specialized materials for construction act as major drivers for the global polymer concrete market.

However, high cost of polymer concrete is a primary restraint for the global polymer concrete market. Development of cheaper alternatives for polymer concrete in the form of special types of plastics and limited end use of polymer concrete by consumers also act as restraints for growth of the global polymer concrete market.

North America holds the major share of the polymer concrete market, due to expansion of the construction industry in the country. Asia Pacific is a major market in terms of growth for the polymer concrete market, due to substantial growth in industrialization, urbanization in countries, such as India and China. Replacement of existing infrastructure, and increase in awareness about polymer concrete are likely to offer immense opportunities for the polymer concrete market.

Global Polymer concrete market Segmentation:

Global polymer concrete market segmentation by material type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy Based

Global polymer concrete market segmentation by binding agent:

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

Global polymer concrete market segmentation by application:

Solid Surface Countertops

Outdoor Seats & Benches

Waste Containers

Pump Bases

Flooring Blocks

Chemical Contaminants

Trench Drains

Global polymer concrete market segmentation by end-use:

Industrial

Residential & Municipal

Commercial

Global polymer concrete market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Fort Composites, Inc.

ACO Severin Ahlmann GmbH & Co., KG

Bechtel Corporation

BASF SE

Kwik Bond Polymers

Ulma Architectural Solutions

Bouygues SA.

Wacker Chemie AG

Interplastic Corporation

Italcementi