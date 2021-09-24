Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Driven By High Prevalence of Neurological Disorders And Demand For Advanced Therapeutics

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights in its upcoming report titled “Global Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market report has been segmented on the basis of types of treatment, location of treatment, and region.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) also referred to as disseminated sclerosis, is an inflammatory disease of the nervous system. It is mainly characterized by the disruption of the nerve cells of the spinal cord and the brain of an affected individual, which results in the loss of ability to communicate along with various other physical, mental as well as psychiatric problems. Primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) is a type of MS in which the neurological functioning steadily deteriorates with no distinct relapses or fixed period of remissions. Only 10% – 15% of the total multiple sclerosis(MS) patients are diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). The rate of progression of PPMS may differ from person to person as well as over time. Signs of temporary improvement may be visible but the disease progression remains consistent.

High prevalence of neurological disorders and demand for advanced therapeutics for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) are key drivers driving the growth of global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market. Increasing awareness among general population and availability of affordable medication for the treatment of PPMS are other major factors responsible for growth of the global primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) market.

However, inaccurate methods for diagnosis and treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), is a major restraint for the growth of global primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) market. Awareness among the general population and unavailability of proper treatment in remote areas are some restraining factors for the growth of primary progressive multiple sclerosis market.

As incidence of primary progressive multiple sclerosis is growing, demand for advanced therapeutics for the treatment of PPMS is at an all-time high. This untapped demand from emerging economies provides an opportunity for growth of the global primary progressive multiple sclerosis(PPMS) market.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global primary progressive sclerosis(PPMS) market, owing to high demand of therapeutic drugs and effective treatment of PPMS in these geographies. According to multiple sclerosis portal, 0.5 million people are affected with multiple sclerosis in Europe and 0.4 million people affected population is present in the United States. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a much faster pace over the forecast period, due to rising awareness among people and growth in emerging economics like India and China

Global Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Segmentation:

Global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market segmentation by types of treatment:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scans

Simple electrical stimulation tests

Lumbar puncture

Global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market segmentation by location of treatment:

Hospital testing

Commercial/private hospitals

Public health hospitals

Symptomatic diagnostic testing with medications

Clinics

Home Treatment

Managing symptoms

Rehabilitation

Healthy living

Global primary progressive multiple sclerosis market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Roche

Genzyme Corporation

Glialogix, Inc.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

MedDay SA

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

AB Science