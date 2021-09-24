CAGR of 4.0% By 2026|PVDC Barrier Material Market Driven By Wide Applicability For Packaging In Industries

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global PVDC barrier material Market by Type (PVDC Resins, PVDC Latex, and PVDC Solvent), by Application (Food Packaging and Wrap, Pharmaceuticals Packaging, Hygiene and Cosmetic Products Packaging, and Others which include Sterilized Medical Packaging and Agriculture Packaging) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global PVDC barrier material through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be over US$ 2.9 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Polyvinylidenechloride (PVDC) is almost colorless thermoplastic noted for its extremely low permeability to gases. As the homo polymer begins to decompose at or marginally above its melting point (200°C). The applications of PVDC, are predominantly packaging and barrier films, often as the barrier layer in multi-layer structures.

Global PVDC Barrier Material Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing benefits of PVDC over PVC as a primary pharmaceutical packaging material is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global PVDC Barrier Material market over the forecast period. In addition, growing development of bio-based PVDC barrier material is another factor projected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, rising demand for bio-plastic for various end-use packaging applications is a factor expected to limit growth of the global PVDC barrier material market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing consumption of various alternatives to PVDC barrier material is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global market in the near future.

A major trend gaining traction in the global market is acquisitions by prominent players with a view for business expansion. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Global PVDC Barrier Material Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global PVDC barrier material based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global PVDC barrier material is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Global PVDC Barrier Material: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country. The type segment includes PVDC resins, PVDC latex, and PVDC solvent. The application segment includes food packaging and wrap, pharmaceuticals packaging, hygiene and cosmetic products packaging, and others which include sterilized medical packaging and agriculture packaging. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, South America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of the World.

By Type: The PVDC resins segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The PVDC resins segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.0% between 2016 and 2026.

By Application: The Pharmaceutical packaging segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global market and the food packaging and wrap segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

By Region/Country: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global PVDC barrier material in 2017, and market in India is expected to register highest CAGR of over 4.0% over the forecast period.

To Know More About This Report With Complete COVID 19 Impact Analysis At: https://marketresearch.biz/report/pvdc-barrier-material-market/request-sample/

Global PVDC Barrier Material Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global PVDC barrier material includes profiles of some of major companies such as SK innovation Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Juhua Group Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Zhe Jiang Keguan Polymer Co., Ltd.

The Global PVDC Barrier Material Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PVDC barrier material for 2016–2026.