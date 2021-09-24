CAGR of 4.9%|X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Major Factor Driving Growth Is Efficiency And Mobility of Portable XRD Analyzers.

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market by Product Type (X-ray powder diffraction, and Single-crystal XRD), By Application (Pharma, Biotech, Scientific Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be over US$ 2.1 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

X-ray diffractometer is a device for analyzing structure of materials from scattering pattern produced when X-rays interacts with samples.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for XRD from pharmaceutical sector for new drug development, manufacturing, and quality control is a major factor driving growth of the X-ray diffraction (XRD) market. Powder X-ray diffraction technique can be used as a complementary to electron diffraction for phase identification and structure solution in chemistry, physics, and materials science which in turn is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.

Development of novel X-ray diffraction techniques enabling rapid analysis of samples using handheld instruments is other factor expected to drive growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Mobility and efficiency of portable XRD analyzers is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, portable XRD analyzers offer easy sample preparation and faster analysis. For instance, portable XRD instruments require only 15 mg of sample per analysis, while conventional XRD analyzers require 1 to 2 grams of sample per analysis.

However, lower peak resolution and size limitations are major factors restraining growth of the global X-ray diffractometer market over the forecast period.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes X-ray powder diffraction and single-crystal XRD. The application segment includes pharma, biotech, scientific research institutes, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World.

By Product Type: The X-ray powder diffraction segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to single-crystal XRD, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period with comparatively higher CAGR of over 5.0% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The pharma segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and the scientific research institutes segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Bruker Corporation, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Rigaku Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dandong Tongda Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and PERSEE ANALYTICS, INC.

The Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market for 2017–2026.