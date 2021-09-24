Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC bosses attend White House summit

Chip giant says expansion plans will create supply chain stability at Virtual CEO Summit

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/24 18:03
U.S. President Joe Biden at the Thursday semiconductor summit. 

U.S. President Joe Biden at the Thursday semiconductor summit.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Friday (Sept. 24) its expansion plans in Arizona and elsewhere would contribute to supply chain stability, at a White House semiconductor summit.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, growing demand for electronics products has led to a shortage of semiconductors, especially for the automotive sector. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was among the guests at a White House “Virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience” with United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Sept. 23).

In a statement, the company said it was cooperating with affected parties globally to help relieve the current supply shortage, CNA reported. TSMC said it had taken the unprecedented measure of hiking its production of microcontroller units (MCU) used in the car industry by 60% compared to last year.

Similar shortages would hopefully not occur again, while expanded production at its plants, including the 5nm production unit in Phoenix, Arizona, would contribute to the stability of semiconductor supply chains, TSMC said.
TSMC
semiconductors
supply chains
automotive chip shortage
Arizona
White House
Joe Biden
semiconductor summit

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting
Taiwan’s TSMC to attend White House semiconductor meeting
2021/09/23 13:32
Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel to produce GPUs
Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Intel to produce GPUs
2021/09/22 13:47
Taiwan’s TSMC continues to improve water management
Taiwan’s TSMC continues to improve water management
2021/09/20 15:39
IC designers see Q2 revenue jump by 60%
IC designers see Q2 revenue jump by 60%
2021/09/15 16:01
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to build facility in Kaohsiung
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to build facility in Kaohsiung
2021/09/14 15:39

Updated : 2021-09-24 19:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash
Evergrande chairman pocketed $8 billion in dividends while forcing employees to lend company cash