Taipei woman waits in line for 9 days to get iPhone 13 Pro Max

'Miss Goddess' waits in line 9 days, 8 nights to get discounted 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/24 17:58
'Miss Goddess" (left). (Asia Pacific Telecom Co photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In eager anticipation over the launch of the iPhone 13 series across Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 24), a Taipei woman waited in line for nine days to get her hands on Apple's latest gadget.

A master's student who local media has dubbed "Miss Goddess" (神小姐) for her phenomenal patience, was the first to get in line at the Asia-Pacific Telecom Co. Gt Life store on Civic Boulevard in Taipei's Zhongzheng District at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, reported TechNews. She waited the next nine days and eight nights, including the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, to be the first to purchase the 1TB version of the iPhone Pro Max.

She said that she had originally wanted to line up to grab a new phone last year, but was dissuaded by her family. This year, she felt the cost was very reasonable and decided to get a jump on the competition,

As the first customer, Asia-Pacific Telecom Co. allowed the woman to purchase a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max for the price of a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max. She also received a MagSafe charger, Anker active noise-canceling headphones, and other accessories free of charge.

The discount on the phone and free accessories amounted to nearly NT$23,000 (US$829) in savings.
iPhone
iPHone 13
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple
Apple iPhone

