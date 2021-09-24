Alexa
85% of university students want part-time jobs

Survey finds 64% of university students' part-time jobs affected by COVID epidemic

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/09/24 16:35
Catering is a popular part-time job for students. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A job bank said 23.5％ of Taiwanese university students lost their part-time jobs during the pandemic, while 85% of students intend to work part-time after the new school term starts.

The job-hunting platform Chick Part-Time noted that almost 64% of university students' part-time jobs were affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, with 23.5% losing their positions. About 20% of these job-seekers are set to work for 60 hours per month to cover their spending, an average of two hours work per day.

Positions in the catering industry, administrative roles, or store sales work are most popular among these part-time job seekers. Meanwhile, 30% of student workers wanted to become private tutors or cram school teachers.

The survey also revealed that university students spent no more than NT$8,000 each month, saying 60% of spending went on food, transport and groceries. Entertaining took up just 12%. Most expenditure went on digital devices and relevant products because of distance learning or online gaming.

One-third of the student workers expected to earn NT$5,000 to NT$10,000 per month while a quarter expected more, up to NT$15,000 each month.
Updated : 2021-09-24 19:26 GMT+08:00

