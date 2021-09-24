Taiwan prioritizes BioNTech for 1st COVID jab

BioNTech jabs will play a larger role in Taiwan's vaccination program in the near future. BioNTech jabs will play a larger role in Taiwan's vaccination program in the near future. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candidates for COVID-19 vaccinations will be more likely to receive BioNTech jabs first, followed by AstraZeneca or Moderna shots in the second round, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Sept. 24).

The comments were aimed at individuals who had registered for Moderna shots on the government’s vaccine platform, but had to wait a long time due to the limited supply of the brand, the Liberty Times reported.

A number of the individuals changed their choice from Moderna to the more prevalent AstraZeneca shots after July 19, but were still finding it difficult to receive COVID jabs. In the future, if the supply of Moderna vaccine doses speeds up, they could be administered in the first round, the CECC said.

It added by Thursday (Sept. 23) 137,000 people had selected AstraZeneca shots, 672,000 had chosen AstraZeneca or Moderna, while 536,000 wanted only Moderna jabs.