AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/24 14:50
People walk along the Champs Elysees Avenue, Paris, during the "day without cars", with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021....
French slackliner Nathan Paulin performs on the second time on a 70-meter-high slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot Theater across the ...
A participant holds up a large rainbow flag during the annual LGBT pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovi...
Children jump over a puddle of water as they play during a rainstorm on a street in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Moren...
People attend iMApp 2021, a video mapping event attended by artists from the United States, Germany, Ukraine, Japan and Hungary, in Bucharest, Romania...
A police officer orders journalists to leave the area during a media tour near the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Wednesday...
Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in ...
The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Romanian artist Radu Dima performs his "Smoke and flame on the water" show, on the Dambovita river, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP...
Members of an election commission sit in a tent as they wait for voters at a mobile polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Rogachevo vi...
Volunteers collect waste from Jukskei River at Alexandra township to mark the World Cleanup Day, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Afri...
Pope Francis meets a family as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Al...
A long time exposure photo shows cars driving through the fog on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Prob...
Rennes' goalkeeper Alfred Gomis stands through heavy fog caused by flares after Marseille's Amine Harit scores his side's second goal during the Frenc...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)

SEPTEMBER 17-23

This was a week in which a volcano erupted on the island of La Palma in the Canaries and Parliamentary elections took place in Russia.

Nathan Paulin performed on a 70-meter-high slackline across the Seine River in Paris and the annual LGBT pride march took place in Belgrade, Serbia.

Paris enjoyed a car free day in an attempt to reduce traffic and ease air pollution, as World Cleanup Day took place.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for Germany and Austria Markus Schreiber.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

