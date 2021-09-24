AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A police officer orders journalists to leave the area during a media tour near the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Wednesday... A police officer orders journalists to leave the area during a media tour near the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. The Canary Island Volcanology Institute said Wednesday it based its calculation on the length of previous eruptions on the archipelago. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)