Vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several batches of COVID-19 vaccine doses are likely to arrive in Taiwan from overseas during the weekend, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed Friday (Sept. 24).

While officials did not provide any details about the quantities and origins of the jabs, recent media reports spoke of a fifth donation of AstraZeneca shots from Japan, vaccine doses bought by the government, and 1.98 million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs purchased by businesses to donate to the authorities.

The media reports said the vaccine doses would arrive over the next few days, while the CECC said it would be over the weekend, UDN reported. On Friday, Taiwan’s vaccine coverage reached 50.8% Friday for one dose, while the full vaccination rate was 7.7% on Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Japan started donating vaccine doses to Taiwan on July 4, with the total number reaching more than 3.4 million in early September. Countries donating and pledging donations of COVID shots to Taiwan include the United States, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.