Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan over weekend

Vaccine coverage reaches 50.8% for one shot, 7.7% fully vaccinated

  621
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/24 15:53
Vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan. 

Vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several batches of COVID-19 vaccine doses are likely to arrive in Taiwan from overseas during the weekend, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed Friday (Sept. 24).

While officials did not provide any details about the quantities and origins of the jabs, recent media reports spoke of a fifth donation of AstraZeneca shots from Japan, vaccine doses bought by the government, and 1.98 million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs purchased by businesses to donate to the authorities.

The media reports said the vaccine doses would arrive over the next few days, while the CECC said it would be over the weekend, UDN reported. On Friday, Taiwan’s vaccine coverage reached 50.8% Friday for one dose, while the full vaccination rate was 7.7% on Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Japan started donating vaccine doses to Taiwan on July 4, with the total number reaching more than 3.4 million in early September. Countries donating and pledging donations of COVID shots to Taiwan include the United States, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.
vaccines
vaccine donations
AstraZeneca
BioNTech
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to continue testing Foxconn engineer for COVID
Taiwan to continue testing Foxconn engineer for COVID
2021/09/23 16:35
Taiwan removes Peru, Brazil, Bangladesh from list of COVID high-risk countries
Taiwan removes Peru, Brazil, Bangladesh from list of COVID high-risk countries
2021/09/23 15:58
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
2021/09/23 13:02
Lithuania to donate 235,900 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
Lithuania to donate 235,900 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
2021/09/23 10:34
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate to reach 70% by end of October
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate to reach 70% by end of October
2021/09/22 16:46

Updated : 2021-09-24 17:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City