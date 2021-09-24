AP Week in Pictures: North America

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, people wait for a rally to begin in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of ... With the U.S. Capitol in the background, people wait for a rally to begin in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson passes "Anyanwu," a sculpture by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu gifted to the United Nations, as he arrives to speak... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson passes "Anyanwu," a sculpture by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu gifted to the United Nations, as he arrives to speak with reporters after meeting with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021,... Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Mariners won 7-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, left, and Harold Castro, right, celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago... Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, left, and Harold Castro, right, celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Detroit won 4-3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs through a cloud of smoke as he takes the field during team introductions before the sta... Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs through a cloud of smoke as he takes the field during team introductions before the start of first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Ph... Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19... Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Belongings are set to dry on the banks of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, camp after wading across the river between the U.S. and M... Belongings are set to dry on the banks of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, camp after wading across the river between the U.S. and Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, ... U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SEPT. 17 - 23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com