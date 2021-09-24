Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 14:24
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, ...
Belongings are set to dry on the banks of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, camp after wading across the river between the U.S. and M...
Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire near the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19...
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Ph...
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs through a cloud of smoke as he takes the field during team introductions before the sta...
Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, left, and Harold Castro, right, celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago...
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021,...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson passes "Anyanwu," a sculpture by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu gifted to the United Nations, as he arrives to speak...
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, people wait for a rally to begin in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of ...

SEPT. 17 - 23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Updated : 2021-09-24 16:28 GMT+08:00

