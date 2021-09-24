US secretary of state to release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told officials at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday (Sept. 23) that a new and comprehensive new U.S. strategy for the Indo-Pacific region is imminent.

In the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration is hoping to pivot on its main foreign policy priority of countering an assertive China in the region, according to a Reuters report.

Speaking with ASEAN counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken stated the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."

"It will reflect Southeast Asia's importance to the Indo-Pacific region and the critical role that ASEAN plays in determining the region's future," he said.