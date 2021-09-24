Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Sept. 24) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced eight new coronavirus cases, including seven imported cases and one local infection. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 841.

Local cases

The sole local case reported on Friday, case No. 16,286, is a woman in her 20s who sought medical attention for a fever on Sept. 7 but received a negative result on a rapid antigen test. On Sept. 22, she was required by her employer to undergo a second coronavirus test and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 24.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the seven imported cases reported on Friday include five males and two females between the ages of 10 and 60. Between Sept. 11 and 22, they entered Taiwan from Belize ( case No. 16,279), the U.K. (case No. 16,280), the Philippines (case Nos. 16,281, 16,282, and 16,283) the U.S. (case No. 16,284), and Japan (case No. 16,285).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,241,201 COVID tests, with 3,223,684 coming back negative. Out of the 16,176 confirmed cases, 1,543 were imported, 14,579 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 841 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 829 deaths from local infections, 411 were in New Taipei; 318 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.