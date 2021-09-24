Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 11:59
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, ...
A Haitian migrant child holds up her stuffed animal so it doesn't get wet as she is carried on the shoulders of a man wading across the Rio Grande fro...
A Haitian migrant is silhouetted against the landscape on an improvised pitch during a pick up game of soccer as the sunsets at a refugee camp in Ciud...
Residents wait outside a vaccination center in hopes of getting a second dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, as the sun begins to rise in Caracas,...
Framed through a cave opening at Ita Pyta Punta or Cape Red Rock, empty boats sit moored on the banks of the Paraguay River, in Asuncion, Paraguay, We...
Luciana Benetti, 16, feeds her pet pig Chanchi, given to her for a birthday present the previous year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2...
Dance instructor Rodolfo Robles rehearses in a subway car while traveling to a friend's house to prepare for a performance, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesda...
Chilean horseback riders take part in a traditional rodeo competition, a centerpiece of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in an arena empty...
Students walk hand-in-hand crossing a barricade as they head home in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Residents set up a bar...
An employee fills a cistern with water in the Villa Maria hilltop shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The state water company in Lima f...
A youth performs a wheelie on his bike during an exhibition in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias...

Sept. 17-23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-09-24 14:51 GMT+08:00

