US House passes bill inviting Taiwan to take part in 2022 RIMPAC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday (Sept. 23) includes a section calling for Taiwan's participation in the 2022 Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC).

After two days of deliberating and voting on amendments to the bill, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 (FY 2022 NDAA) with a vote of 316 in favor and 113 opposed. Included in the bill is a recommendation the U.S. Department of Defense invite Taiwan to participate in the 2022 RIMPAC exercise and strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

In the draft released by the House of Representatives Rule Committee, the provisions related to Taiwan are mainly listed in Sections 1243, 1247, and 1248. In Section 1248, it states that "naval forces of Taiwan should be invited to participate in the Rim of the Pacific exercise conducted in 2022."

The RIMPAC exercise is led by the U.S. military and is held every two years. It is the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise.

The massive war games were first started in 1971 to cultivate and manage the relationship between the U.S. and its allies. The U.S. Pacific Fleet now considers the exercise crucial to "protect vital shipping lanes and ensure freedom of navigation through international waters."

Section 1243 calls on the secretary of defense to submit a report on the "feasibility and advisability" of enhanced cooperation between the National Guard and Taiwan to be provided by Feb. 15, 2022 at the latest. Section 1247 refers to the continued support of Taiwan in maintaining its self-defense capabilities, as set forth in the Taiwan Relations Act.

Section 1244 calls for a report on China's military and security developments, including the communist country's strategy regarding Taiwan and the security situation in the Taiwan Strait. Section 1246 requires a report on efforts by China to expand its presence and influence in Latin America and the Caribbean, including attempts by Beijing to poach Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the region.

The Senate Armed Services Committee passed its version of the bill in July and is still awaiting approval by the Senate. Because the Senate and House have different versions, the final version will require negations between the two chambers before it can be sent to US President Joe Biden for his signature.