Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian State over Marshal 31-30

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 11:38
Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian State over Marshal 31-30

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for three touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 87 of his 187 yards on a game-saving drive and Appalachian State defeated Marshall 31-30 on Thursday night.

After Chandler Stanton's 45-yard field goal put the Mountaineers on top with 5:45 to play, the defense held but Robert Lefevre's 45-yard punt pinned Appalachian State on its 8-yard line with four minutes remaining.

Noel then carried five-straight times, the last two 41- and 22-yard bursts that put the Mountaineers (3-1) on the Marshall 5. Quarterback Chase Brice then knelt down three times to run out the clock.

After the second of Brice's touchdowns, Rasheen Ali had a 97-yard kickoff return to give Marshall a 20-14 lead. But Brice capped a third long drive with a touchdown two seconds before halftime to put Appalachian State back on top 21-20.

Ali's touchdown run gave Marshall (2-2) a 30-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The former conference rivals from the FCS days were meeting for the second time as FBS schools with Marshall winning 17-7 last season.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-09-24 13:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City