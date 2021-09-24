Taiwan condemns China's 'bullying' over CPTPP bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to China's opposition to Taiwan's entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Sept. 23) condemned Beijing for "bullying" Taiwan.

Tensions have ratcheted up as China could be looking to obstruct Taiwan's entry into the organization by applying for membership on Sept. 16, nearly a week before Taiwan submitted its application on Wednesday (Sept. 22). On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said "We are firmly opposed to any country having official ties with Taiwan, and to Taiwan entering into any official treaty or organization."

On Thursday, two dozen Chinese fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance aircraft intruded into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in two separate waves. That same day, MOFA reiterated that "Taiwan is Taiwan and is not a part of the People's Republic of China."

The ministry pointed out that the People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan and "has no right to represent the people of Taiwan in the international arena." It emphasized that only a democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23.5 million people in international organizations and regional economic and trade mechanisms.

MOFA pointed out that the Taiwan government has applied to join the CPTPP "on the behalf of the people of Taiwan," and that the Chinese government has "no right to speak" about Taiwan's bid.

Taiwan's foreign ministry noted that China's trading system has been widely questioned by the international community for not meeting the standards of the CPTPP. "The Chinese government only wants to bully Taiwan in the international community and is the culprit behind increased hostility between the two side of the strait," stated MOFA.

The ministry called on the Chinese government to examine its actions and "stop being the enemy of the people of Taiwan." It observed that although Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) told United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that "China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony," it soon publicly sought to suppress Taiwan for its application to the CPTPP and threatened the people of Taiwan with "a massive show of air power."

"Only the Chinese government is capable of this 'saying one thing and doing another' type of behavior," stated the ministry. It then said that it "most severely condemns China's bullying of Taiwan through its words and deeds."