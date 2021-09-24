Taiwan opens first highway rest stop EV charging station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at a highway rest stop opened up on Thursday (Sept. 23).

The fast-charging station — which is run by NSTAR Energy Corporation — is located at the Siluo Service Area on the northbound side of National Freeway No. 1 in Yunlin County, CNA cited the Freeway Bureau as saying. The direct current station can support both Combined Charging System (CCS) Type 1 and CCS Type 2 charging standards.

The station can charge up to four electric vehicles at the same time. The charging station is currently only available to members who sign up for the service.

The Freeway Bureau also said that it is currently offering discounted charging prices until Oct. 15 to owners who scan a QR code at the station using the bureau’s TAIL app before topping off. The bureau also added that it aims to have 130 parking spots that can accommodate EV charging throughout the country’s freeway rest stops by 2025.