Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan opens first highway rest stop EV charging station

Station located in Yunlin County at Siluo Service Area on National Freeway No. 1

  138
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/24 11:28
Electric vehicle charging. (Pixabay photo)

Electric vehicle charging. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at a highway rest stop opened up on Thursday (Sept. 23).

The fast-charging station — which is run by NSTAR Energy Corporation — is located at the Siluo Service Area on the northbound side of National Freeway No. 1 in Yunlin County, CNA cited the Freeway Bureau as saying. The direct current station can support both Combined Charging System (CCS) Type 1 and CCS Type 2 charging standards.

The station can charge up to four electric vehicles at the same time. The charging station is currently only available to members who sign up for the service.

The Freeway Bureau also said that it is currently offering discounted charging prices until Oct. 15 to owners who scan a QR code at the station using the bureau’s TAIL app before topping off. The bureau also added that it aims to have 130 parking spots that can accommodate EV charging throughout the country’s freeway rest stops by 2025.
EV charging
EV charging station
CCS1
CCS2

Updated : 2021-09-24 13:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City