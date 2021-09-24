Alexa
Carolina RB McCaffrey out at Texans with hamstring injury

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 09:27
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the f...

HOUSTON (AP) — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and will not return.

McCaffrey had a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent on the sideline soon after that. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game later in the second quarter.

McCaffrey had seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for nine yards before he was injured.

McCaffrey has been great in the first two games for the Panthers. He entered the game with 45 carries for 170 yards and 14 receptions for 154 yards.

The Panthers lead 7-0.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-24 11:43 GMT+08:00

