Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australia, Japan, and Canada working on getting Taiwan into CPTPP

Fears Peru could shoot down Taiwan's entry to CPTPP to curry favor with China

  202
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/24 11:06
CPTPP. (gettyimages) 

CPTPP. (gettyimages) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia, Japan, and Canada are reportedly working behind the scenes to enable Taiwan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, but Peru is the X factor that could nix Taiwan's bid.

The Australian on Friday (Sept. 24) cited a senior diplomat engaged in the process of considering Taiwan's application to the CPTPP as saying that Australia, Japan, and Canada are "in discussions exploring a path for Taiwan’s entry." Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan told the newspaper that his country will "work with the CPTPP membership to consider Taiwan’s application on a consensus basis, in accordance with the CPTPP Accession Guidelines."

Tehan emphasized that any new member, be it China or Taiwan, must convince current members that they will "adhere to the high standards of the agreement, as well as to their WTO commitments and existing trade agreements." He added that it is "in everyone’s ­interest that everyone plays by the rules."

Tensions have ratcheted up as China appeared to sabotage Taiwan's entry into the organization by applying for membership on Sept. 16, nearly a week before Taiwan submitted its application on Wednesday (Sept. 22). A war of words has since broken out with Chinese foreign ministry opposing Taiwan "entering into any official treaty or organization," while Taiwan's foreign ministry said Beijing has "no right to speak" about Taiwan's application.

Given that the group was originally designed as a counterbalance to China, the reaction by most members has been muted, with the exception of Malaysia and Singapore. Taiwan's foreign ministry pointed out that China's trading system has been widely questioned by the international community for not meeting the standards of the CPTPP.

Japan has been outspoken about its support for Taiwan's membership in the organization. On Thursday, Motegi Toshimitsu was cited by Kyodo News as describing Taiwan as "extremely important partner of Japan that shares basic values such as the rule of law" and regarding Taiwan's entry into the bloc, he said that his country will act "based on a strategic point of view and with the public's understanding."

Ascension to the group requires the consent of all 11 members. One country that could scuttle Taiwan's entry into the group is Peru, which is now led by leftist President Pedro Castillo, who is seeking to expand ties with China, Peru's largest trading partner and top foreign investor.
CPTPP
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
trade agreements
trade agreement
trade bloc
trade policy

RELATED ARTICLES

24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
2021/09/23 21:10
Member states must ‘determine the sincerity’ of China's request to join CPTPP: Nikkei
Member states must ‘determine the sincerity’ of China's request to join CPTPP: Nikkei
2021/09/23 18:04
Taiwan uses customs territory title, not 'Taiwan,' to apply for CPTPP membership
Taiwan uses customs territory title, not 'Taiwan,' to apply for CPTPP membership
2021/09/23 16:19
CPTPP membership would add 2% to Taiwan’s economic growth
CPTPP membership would add 2% to Taiwan’s economic growth
2021/09/23 15:08
CPTPP should not let Chinese intimidation stop Taiwan's entry: US-Taiwan Business Council
CPTPP should not let Chinese intimidation stop Taiwan's entry: US-Taiwan Business Council
2021/09/23 11:42

Updated : 2021-09-24 11:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City