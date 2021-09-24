Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 06:50
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, member of European Parliament Carles Puigdemont prepares for an interview at the European Parliamen...

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, member of European Parliament Carles Puigdemont prepares for an interview at the European Parliamen...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said.

Lawyer Gonzalo Boye wrote on Twitter that the ex-Catalan regional president, wanted by Spain for his role in a failed bid for secession four years ago, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019. His arrest was confirmed by Boye to the Associated Press.

Puigdemont, who now holds a seat in the European Parliament, lost his immunity earlier this year.

Sardinian media reported earlier in the week he was due to attend an event in Alghero on Sunday, so his presence on the Mediterranean island was expected. Sardinian media had also reported that Puigdemont was invited by a Sardinian pro-separatist group.

Puigdemont's office said in a statement that he had traveled to Alghero from Brussels to attend a folklore festival.

Police at the airport in northern Sardinian didn’t answer the telephone late Thursday night. Police in the city of Alghero said they weren’t aware of his detention.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Updated : 2021-09-24 08:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes
Taiwanese scientists discover potential cure for diabetes