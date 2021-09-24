Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Peru says body of Shining Path leader to be cremated

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 05:38
FILE - In this Sept. 1992 file photo, Abimael Guzman, the founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, shouts inside of a jail cell afte...

FILE - In this Sept. 1992 file photo, Abimael Guzman, the founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, shouts inside of a jail cell afte...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian prosecutor’s office on Thursday ordered the cremation of the body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency who died Sept. 11 in a military jail.

Authorities will collect Guzmán’s remains, which remain in a morgue in the port of El Callao, for cremation within 24 hours, in line with the law, prosecutors said in a statement. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place.

After Guzmán’s death, the Peruvian Congress passed a law requiring the bodies of those convicted of terrorism to be cremated by authorities within 24 hours of their deaths and forbidding the handover of the bodies to their families.

Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request.

Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness. The former philosophy professor launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. Guzmán was captured in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.

Updated : 2021-09-24 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches