Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' movie for sale for $1.2M

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 04:21
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring" occurred hit the market Thursday for the scary price of $1.2 million.

Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot (about 290 square meters) home on 8.5 acres (3.5 hectares) in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States."

“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s,” the agency said. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported."

The movie wasn’t filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s.

The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to a family who described themselves as paranormal investigators and hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare.

Before that, the previous owners didn't complain about ghosts, but about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.

Updated : 2021-09-24 07:12 GMT+08:00

