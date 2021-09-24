Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Salesforce.com, Darden rise; Steelcase, Rite Aid fall

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 04:17
Salesforce.com, Darden rise; Steelcase, Rite Aid fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

H.B. Fuller Co., up $4.76 to $65.19.

The adhesives company beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Steelcase Inc., down 65 cents to $12.70.

The furniture company's fiscal second-quarter financial results were hurt by persistent supply chain problems.

Otis Worldwide Corp., up $1.45 to $85.74.

The elevator and escalator company intends to complete its takeover of Zardoya Otis.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $18.69 to $277.86.

The cloud-based software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Accenture Plc., up $8.34 to $343.

The consulting company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $9.18 to $159.50.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.01 to $14.23.

The drugstore chain's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hess Corp., up $3.88 to $74.70.

Rising oil prices helped send energy company stocks higher.

Updated : 2021-09-24 05:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
24 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ after CPTPP bid
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches