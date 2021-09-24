Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

By Associated Press
2021/09/24 02:43
Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.

Daymond John of TV's “Shark Tank” will host "Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City's Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m. EDT). It will be available through John's Facebook page and across Facebook channels.

The goal is to "learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.

Other participants include Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Khalid, who is scheduled to perform.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide are eligible to seek a share of the more than $200,000 contributed by the event's corporate sponsors.

The application window for about eight NAACP-administered grants is open through Sept. 28 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the event.

Updated : 2021-09-24 04:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Taiwan's immigration agency addresses resident certificate transition woes
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Foreign spouses, APRC holders can apply for Taiwan's stimulus vouchers today
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taiwan decision on minimum wage likely on Oct. 8
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taipei cops stumble upon woman wanted by 5 prosecutors
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Taiwan mulls lowering COVID alert to Level 1 on Oct. 1
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
Taiwan must conquer ‘zero infection’ myth, reopen with aid of science
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
New COVID cluster infection reported in New Taipei City
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Australia abandons Taiwan’s TiSPACE rocket project after 3 failed launches
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last
Taiwan ranks 5th for internet freedom, China last